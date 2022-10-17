Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Performance
Affirm stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
See Also
