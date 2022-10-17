Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.