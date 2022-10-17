Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

