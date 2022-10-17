Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.