Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 319.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 129,467 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $69,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $40.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

