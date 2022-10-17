Versor Investments LP Sells 159 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $107.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

