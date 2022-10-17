Versor Investments LP Sells 2,400 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

