Versor Investments LP Sells 4,206 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.