Versor Investments LP Takes $289,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 52.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

