Versor Investments LP Takes $292,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $557.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

