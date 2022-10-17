Versor Investments LP Takes $306,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $62.55 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

