Versor Investments LP Takes $318,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $54.34 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.