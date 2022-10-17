Versor Investments LP Takes Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $7,113,000. 325 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

