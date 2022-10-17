Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $24,781,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $9,310,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

