Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PBJ stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.
