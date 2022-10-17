Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $263,985,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.08 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

