Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $366,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
