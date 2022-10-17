Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $372,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 98.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $273,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 40.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE AR opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

