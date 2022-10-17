Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MLM opened at $298.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

