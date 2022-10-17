Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 119,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 4,027.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,894 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

EUM stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.