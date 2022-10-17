Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sonos

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.