Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,522 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.68 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

