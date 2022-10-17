Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.