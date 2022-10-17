W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

