Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,629,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.