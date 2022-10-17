Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 527 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 400,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,154,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BSX opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,591 shares of company stock worth $7,098,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.