Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,425 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,499,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 430,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of CLB opened at $16.28 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

