Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,433 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.55 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

