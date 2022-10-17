Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

