Whittier Trust Co. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1,391.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

