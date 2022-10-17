Whittier Trust Co. Has $39,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.