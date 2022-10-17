Whittier Trust Co. Has $55,000 Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $415,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $102.59 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $644.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

