Whittier Trust Co. Has $62,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $237.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

