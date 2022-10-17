Whittier Trust Co. Has $74,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

