Whittier Trust Co. Has $78,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56,494.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 727,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 118,625 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 527.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $17.56 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

