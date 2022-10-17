Whittier Trust Co. Has $92,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 380,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $126.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

