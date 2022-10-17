Whittier Trust Co. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9,177.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.