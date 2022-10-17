Whittier Trust Co. Invests $75,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 91,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in GoodRx by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in GoodRx by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

