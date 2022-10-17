Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $51,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $24.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

