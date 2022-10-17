Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

