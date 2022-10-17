Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 50.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -640.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

