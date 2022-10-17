Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in VeriSign by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $174.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

