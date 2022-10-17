Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

Shares of WSO opened at $241.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

