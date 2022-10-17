Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,096 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 350.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,302,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,288 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $57.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.