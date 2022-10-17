Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 160 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.81 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

