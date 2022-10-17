Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,185 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1,365.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $30.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.