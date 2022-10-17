Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 703 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $32.79 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

