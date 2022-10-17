Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 952 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

