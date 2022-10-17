Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,676,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 130.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

RIVN opened at 28.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 34.83 and its 200 day moving average is 33.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

