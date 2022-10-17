Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,454 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

