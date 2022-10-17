Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,230 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

